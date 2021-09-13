Dr. Fauci: ‘Americans Should NOT Be Allowed on Airplanes Unless They’re Vaccinated’

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would like to see unvaccinated Americans barred from air travel and public schools.

“I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people, that you should be vaccinated,” Fauci said in a promotional video for the Skimm This podcast.

Fauci claims that for America to achieve herd immunity, the “overwhelming portion of the population” need to get jabbed.

“If we do it in the next six months, it’ll happen in the next six months. If we do it in the next two months, it’ll happen in the next two months,” Fauci said.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: He also expressed his support for a vaccine mandate in public schools, citing that schools have required for students to get vaccinated against infectious diseases for ‘decades and decades.’

‘I don’t know what school you went to, but the school that I went to, you had to be vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella, polio or otherwise you couldn’t go to school.

‘So it is not something new to mandate vaccine for school children,’ Fauci said.

On Sunday, former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb, who now sits on the board of directors at Pfizer, said that the emergency use approval process for vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11 could be done in a matter of weeks.

Fauci had previously said that President Biden’s decision to require that all companies employing more than 100 people must insist on either proof of vaccination or regular COVID tests was merely ‘moderate.’

He said on Friday that he would have backed more intense options.

‘The president is being somewhat moderate in his demand, if you want to call it that,’ Fauci told CNN.

‘There are some people who really don’t want to get vaccinated but they don’t want to lose their job.

‘You’ve got to give them an off lane. And the off-lane is that if you get tested frequently enough and find out you’re positive you won’t come to work and you won’t infect other people.

‘It really is somewhat of a compromise there.

‘Myself, I would make it just vaccinate or not – but he is trying to be moderate in what he was pronouncing,’ he added.

Companies who refused to follow Biden’s vaccine mandate could face penalties of up to $14,000 for each violation, The Washington Post reported.

The measure could affect 80 million workers, or two thirds of the private workforce in the US.

Fauci’s remarks come at a time of profound national division about the vaccine and mask requirements to participate in public life issued by the military, public schools, universities and businesses across the country.