Dr Fauci Admits Truth About Covid Jabs, Warns The Vaccinated They Are In Danger

Dr. Anthony Fauci finally admitted the truth about the Covid-19 vaccines on Friday when he said that they did not work as advertised.

He then warned fully jabbed Americans that they were in danger due to the vaccines waning immunity.

Fauci told The New York Times that officials have starting to notice some waning immunity against both infection and hospitalization several months after the initial vaccination.

He then offered a solution to this problem by promoting booster shots.

Red Voice Media reports: He then cited data from Israel, which he said tends to be about a month to a month and a half ahead of us in terms of the outbreak.

“They are seeing a waning of immunity not only against infection but against hospitalization and to some extent death, which is starting to now involve all age groups. It isn’t just the elderly,” Fauci said. “It’s waning to the point that you’re seeing more and more people getting breakthrough infections, and more and more of those people who are getting breakthrough infections are winding up in the hospital.”

Because of this, Fauci is claiming that it’s crucial for people who have been vaccinated to get their booster shot.

“If one looks back at this, one can say, do you know, it isn’t as if a booster is a bonus, but a booster might actually be an essential part of the primary regimen that people should have,” he said. “I think … that the boosting is gonna be an absolutely essential component of our response, not a bonus, not a luxury, but an absolutely essential part of the program.”