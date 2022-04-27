Dr. Fauci Admits Defeat: ‘The Pandemic Is Over’

Biden’s White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has finally admitted defeat and declared that the pandemic is over.

“Here we are. It’s the end of April. It’s the spring of 2022. How close are we to the end of the pandemic?” Fauci was asked by PBS Newshour host Judy Woodruff.

“We are certainly, right now, in this country out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci reluctantly admitted.

“Namely, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalisations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now.”

“So, if you’re saying, are we out of the pandemic phase in this country, we are,” he said.

Summit.news reports: Earlier this month, Fauci also acknowledged that COVID would never be “eradicated” and that “each individual is going to have to make their calculation of the amount of risk that they want to take.”

“Good to see that even America’s Mr Lockdown is finally throwing in the towel,” comments Toby Young.

While Fauci and other technocrats may be loosening the chains in the short term, others have indicated that the push for new restrictions will return before winter.

Despite the widely reported devastating impact of lockdown, some people are scarred for life by the alarmist hysteria that dominated the pandemic and will likely continue to wear masks and take dubious jabs for years to come.

Indeed, many Americans are now preparing to take their fourth COVID shot, following the example of Kamala Harris, who caught COVID despite being quadruple vaccinated.