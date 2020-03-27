Dr. Fauci in 2017: Trump Will ‘Definitely’ Face ‘Surprise’ Infectious Disease Outbreak In ‘Next Few Years’

During a forum on pandemic preparedness at Georgetown University in 2017, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Trump would “definitely” face a “surprise” infectious disease outbreak in the next few years.

“We will definitely get surprised in the next few years,” Dr, Fauci assured the audience of academics.

“The thing we’re extraordinarily confident about is that we’re going to see this in the next few years.,” said Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Risks have never been higher.”

Near the end of his disturbing speech at Georgetown, Dr. Fauci speculated about the possibility that there could be a resurgence of Zika or maybe a new influenza pandemic, while he couldn’t rule out the possibility of outbreaks of diseases that are not yet on anyone’s radar.