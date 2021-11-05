DR. EVIL: New Dog Experiment Funded by Fauci’s NIAID Killed 10 Beagles

A newly-uncovered experiment funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s agency, involved intentionally infecting terrified beagles with heartworm larvae before killing them six months later.

The cruel experiment, conducted by researchers affiliated with Iowa State University, TRS Labs in Athens, Georgia and Bayer Animal Health in Germany, was funded with a grant to which the NIAID contributed a whopping $6.1 million since 2001.

In the study, 10 beagles were intentionally infected with 200 heartworm larvae. Six months after the injection of the larvae, the beagles were killed by scientists and the larvae were extracted to be used in other experiments.

Dailycaller.com reports: The link between the study and NIAID was unearthed by White Coat Waste Project (WCW), a taxpayer watchdog group which has been reporting on the activities of Fauci’s agency regarding animal testing.

Anthony Fauci's defenders claim the beagle experimentation story is right-wing propaganda. But here's yet another cruel experiment funded by NIAID, with publicly available sourcing. It's still ongoing today. https://t.co/JrTCbWwCiJ — Leighton Woodhouse (@lwoodhouse) October 29, 2021

“Wasting our tax dollars to treat beagles like heartworm factories and then kill them when they aren’t useful anymore is the SIXTH #BeagleGate atrocity we’ve exposed in this scandal. We’ve also documented — and NIAID has admitted — that Fauci funded gruesome experiments entailing de-barking dogs, poisoning puppies and infesting beagles with flies and ticks,” said WCW operations manager Ann-Marie Dori. “Polls shows that 71% of Democrats and 62% of Republicans want to defund Fauci’s dog abuse. Taxpayers don’t want to foot the bill for wasteful government spending on animal experimentation.”

Fauci has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks following reporting on NIAID’s animal research funding by the Daily Caller and WCW. #ArrestFauci recently trended on Twitter and various lawmakers and pundits have called for his resignation or for him to answer for the research funding. He’s also faced criticism from some animal rights groups, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

“NIH, including Anthony Fauci’s division, have known for at least a decade that experiments on animals are failing to help humans and animals. There is no excuse for any experiment on dogs, monkeys, cat, rabbits, mice or any animal,” Kathy Guillermo, senior vice president of PETA, told the Daily Caller. “NIH, including NIAID, need to dump the old methods and embrace our Research Modernization Deal immediately. NIH director Francis Collins is already on his way out. Now Fauci and every NIH director needs to follow him.”

“The beagles who were infected with parasites in the newly-exposed NIAID-funded experiment may have suffered with a persistent cough, fatigue, decreased appetite, and weight loss before being killed,” Guillermo added.

PETA has been lobbying President Joe Biden to appoint a more animal-friendly NIH director in Collins’ absence.

The Daily Caller contacted multiple researchers involved to ask why it was necessary to euthanize the beagles or intentionally infect them, but did not receive a response. “The use of animals in a grantee’s research is ultimately overseen by his or her own institution’s Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC),” NIAID told the Caller.