Dr. Evil Tells CNN: “Lives Could Have Been Saved”

It was only a matter of time before Dr. Anthony Fauci let his true feelings for President Trump shine.

The disreputable doctor and head of the NIH told CNN over the Easter weekend that American lives could have been saved if the government had shut down the country earlier.

Fauci warned host Jake Tapper that a second wave of the virus could still hit the country by fall.

During the interview, Fauci revealed that the federal government had been advised to begin social distancing measures in February – one month before President Trump implemented them.

“We look at it from a pure health standpoint,” Fauci said. “We make a recommendation, often the recommendation is taken, sometimes it’s not.”

“But it is what it is.”

Fauci was then asked if lives could have been saved if stay at home measures had started in February.

“Obviously you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier you could’ve saved lives, obviously,” he replied.

“No-one is going to deny that.”

“But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then.”

TAPPER: “You recommended social distancing guidelines in the 3rd week of February… Trump didn’t announce them until a month later. Why?”



DR. FAUCI: “It is what it is.”



TAPPER: “Would it have saved lives?”



DR. FAUCI: "OBVIOUSLY."

Video of Fauci from February 29:

