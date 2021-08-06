Dr. Drew: Democrats Are Bringing Back Racial Segregation via Vaccine Passports

Dr. Drew has warned that the Democrat plan for vaccine passports will bring racial segregation back to America where a disproportionate number of African Americans will be blacklisted from participating with the rest of society.

Dr. Fauci and other health officials in the U.S. are currently pursuing the European model of coercing and bullying unvaccinated citizens into getting the jab by threatening them with being ostracized from basic society if they do not comply.

However, as Dr. Drew noted on Twitter, this two tier society will end up mostly discriminating against black Americans.

The CDC reported today that only 28.4% of the black community have received the Covid vaccine. With states like CA and NY mandating vaccine passports to enter restaurants and businesses, the black community would be most affected by this modern day segregation — Dr. Drew (@drdrew) August 4, 2021

Summit.news reports: Drew didn’t provide a link to the source of his claim that only 28.4% of black people have received the COVID vaccine.

The actual number appears to be higher according to the latest data, although it does confirm that, “As of August 2, less than half of Black and Hispanic people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in the vast majority of states reporting data.”

“The vaccination rate for Black people is less than 50% in 38 of 42 reporting states, including 7 states where less than a third of Black people have received one or more doses,” the report continues.

This means that a majority of the black population now faces discrimination as a result of refusing to take the vaccine.

Could vaccine passports be defeated on the basis that they are racist?