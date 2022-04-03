Dozens of tennis players are dropping like flies and nobody's allowed to ask why

Professional tennis players are supposed to be among the healthiest people in the world. So why are so many fully jabbed players collapsing with “mysterious” and sudden heart conditions?

The tennis world has been left reeling recently after unprecedented numbers of professional players either withdrew or retired from the Miami Open last week. A staggering 15 players were forced to drop out, including the male and female favorites to win.

Recent stories include favorites Paula Badosa and Jannik Sinner suddenly retiring during the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. Badosa, soon to be the number three in the world, became unwell with severe chest pains after her match against Jessica Pegula and left the court in tears.

The facts surrounding these disturbing incidents are thin. The only thing we do know is that all of these players were recently vaccinated against COVID-19.

An ethical media would be highlighting these incidents on the front-pages, pulling out all the stops to investigate just what was going on. We live in a very different world now.

Freewestmedia.com reports: Badosa, who was comforted by her American opponent, decided to stop after consultation with her physiotherapist. Pegula reached the semifinals of the Miami tennis tournament for the first time in her career after Badosa’s resignation, reported Yahoo Sports.

In the men’s tournament, the Italian phenomenon Jannik Sinner was forced to withdraw. He gave up after 22 minutes in the game against Francisco Cerundolo, the number 103 in the world ranking. “When I served at 3-1 and 30-0, I saw him bend over. It was very strange,” Cerundolo said during an interview. “I hope he’s okay, he’s a great player.”

The 23-year-old Argentinian surprisingly reached the semifinals with his first participation in the master tournament in Miami.

It was the second game in a row that ended prematurely for the tennis fans. Fans reacted with shock to the bizarre tennis day. “What is going on?” someone asked.