Dozens of Pedophiles Arrested in Massive U.S. Child Sex Trafficking Sting

Police in Arizona have arrested 21 pedophiles in connection to a massive child sex trafficking sting.

Surprise Police say the suspects were arrested during “Operation Back to Skool,” a Valley-wide investigation where detectives “placed ads on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts.”

“Operations of this type are a part of the Surprise Police Department’s continuous effort to reduce the demand that fuels child sex trafficking and exploitation of children in our community,” police said in a statement.

Fox10phoenix.com reports: Surprise Police say they partnered with authorities in Glendale, Goodyear, Peoria, and Scottsdale — as well as Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals, and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office — during the operation.