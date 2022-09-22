Dozens of Pedophiles Arrested in Massive U.S. Child Sex Trafficking Sting

Police in Arizona have arrested 21 pedophiles in connection to a massive child sex trafficking sting.
Surprise Police say the suspects were arrested during “Operation Back to Skool,” a Valley-wide investigation where detectives “placed ads on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts.”
“Operations of this type are a part of the Surprise Police Department’s continuous effort to reduce the demand that fuels child sex trafficking and exploitation of children in our community,” police said in a statement.
Fox10phoenix.com reports: Surprise Police say they partnered with authorities in Glendale, Goodyear, Peoria, and Scottsdale — as well as Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals, and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office — during the operation.
