Down Syndrome Man Testifies: Democrats Would Have Had Me Aborted

A former special olympian with Down Syndrome has testified to Congress that if he were born today, Democrats would likely have him aborted.

“Fox & Friends” highlighted actor Ashton Kutcher on Thursday after he shared a pro-choice video of Frank Stephens to his Facebook page, with a caption that read: “Everyone’s life is valuable.”

“In some cases, people terminate a pregnancy because of an illness or a disease — or Down’s syndrome, in some cases,” host Steve Doocy said. “I know that many women are screened for that.”

Dailycaller.com reports: Stevens was testifying before Congress in 2017 and spoke out against the idea of aborting fetuses with Down syndrome and said those who are pushing “this particular final solution” want to terminate people like him.

“No one knows more about life with Down syndrome than I do. Please remember this. I am a man with Down syndrome and my life is worth living,” he said.

“The people pushing this particular final solution are saying that people like me should not exist. That view is deeply prejudiced by an outdated idea of life with — of life with Down syndrome. Seriously, I have a great life.”

“He went on to say, talking about individuals with Down syndrome … ‘We are an unusually powerful source of happiness. A Harvard-based study has discovered that people with Down syndrome, as well as their parents and siblings, are happier than society at large. Surely happiness is worth something,’” co-host Ainsley Earhardt said.

The video has millions of views on Kutcher’s Facebook page.