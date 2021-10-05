Double Vaccinated Actor Dies of COVID Two Weeks After Attending Ceremony with Unmasked Hollywood Elites

Fully vaccinated actor Marc Elliot Pilcher died on Sunday, two weeks after attending a lavish Hollywood Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Pilcher had received two doses of the vaccine and had no known underlying health conditions.

“It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award Nominee and Emmy Award winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with Covid-19 on Sunday 3rd October 2021,” his family told Variety.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: According to his family, Pilcher tested negative for Covid-19 in order to attend the ‘fully vaccinated’ Emmy award ceremony in Los Angeles where celebrities flitted about maskless.

Variety reported Pilcher took and tested negative on several Covid tests in order to fly from the UK to Los Angeles to accept his Emmy statuette.

Shortly after Pilcher returned to the UK, he fell ill and died from Covid.

Only the ‘hired help’ was required to mask up last month at the Emmys.

LA health officials said the celebrities didn’t violate the county’s mask mandate because there are special exceptions for Hollywood degenerates.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said the maskless Emmys were not in violation of the county’s mask mandate because “exceptions are made for film, television, and music productions” since “additional safety modifications” are made for such events.

It appears the award ceremony full of ‘sophisticated, vaccinated people’ turned out to be a deadly super spreader.