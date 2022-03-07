Media personality, columnist and political commentator Katie Hopkins reminds us not to get “sucked into the ‘next big thing'”
So whatever happened to covid?
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Just days ago that was all we heard about…..covid this, covid that, covid deaths, the next deadly variant, face masks, vaccinations, lockdowns….
Just as some real covid vaccination data is being released, the focus has shifted and so quickly.
The Cabal is now frantically dumping covid in favour of whipping up a world frenzy over Russia’s incursion into Ukraine.
Niamh Harris
Writer at News Punch
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Don’t be distracted Says Katie Hopkins -The Same B*stards Who Locked Us Down, Now Cry Freedom - March 7, 2022
- Former Defense Contractor CEO Indicted For Exporting Military Technology To China - March 7, 2022
- JK Rowling Slams Scotland’s New Gender Law Saying It Will ‘Harm The Most Vulnerable Women’ - March 7, 2022