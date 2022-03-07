Don’t be distracted Says Katie Hopkins -The Same B*stards Who Locked Us Down, Now Cry Freedom

Media personality, columnist and political commentator Katie Hopkins reminds us not to get “sucked into the ‘next big thing'”

So whatever happened to covid?

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Just days ago that was all we heard about…..covid this, covid that, covid deaths, the next deadly variant, face masks, vaccinations, lockdowns….

Just as some real covid vaccination data is being released, the focus has shifted and so quickly.

The Cabal is now frantically dumping covid in favour of whipping up a world frenzy over Russia’s incursion into Ukraine.