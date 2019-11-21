Donations To Clinton Foundation Continue To Plummet After Hillary’s 2016 Election Loss

Cash flow to the corrupt Clinton Foundation continues to drop, leaving the organization in the red for the second year running following Hillary’s defeat against Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Fox News reports: Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer said on Wednesday that the Clinton Foundation, founded by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is losing revenue due to a lack of donations.

“All that money has now dried up, literally,” Schweizer told “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “The Clinton Foundation has had a hard time raising money because they don’t have the influence to sell. They don’t have power access to sell and that, I think, is the primary evidence for what the Clinton enterprise was all about.”

“The Clinton Foundation literally raised 10 percent of what it did in 2009 when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state,” Schweizer added, “and the international numbers are even worse.”

The foundation posted its third straight year of losses following Hillary Clinton’s defeat in the 2016 presidential election, according to 2018 tax documents.

The foundation lost $16.8 million on revenue of $30.7 million in 2018, according to the documents. It has posted roughly $16 million in losses every year since 2015, when it had roughly $116 million in revenue.

Foundation director Bruce Lindsey saw his reportable compensation stay about the same in 2018 as in 2017 when he was paid just over $362,000.

Clinton Foundation spokesman Brian Cookstra pushed back against media reports implying that the foundation is struggling.