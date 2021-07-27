Donald Trump: ‘We’re at the Beginning of a Communist System in America’

“What’s happening to our country has sadly happened to many others.”
“We are at the beginning of a communist system.”
“Radicals are seizing power and destroying everything we hold dear as Americans, and it’s happening. And I said it was going to happen.”
WATCH:
Breitbart.com reports: He warned of communism in April 2021, as well, after Facebook removed his interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.
“That’s a Communist country,” Trump said, according to the U.S. Sun. “You’d fight – now there is no fight. They take it down.”
Before the 2020 election, he also called now-Vice President Kamala Harris a “monster” and a “communist” who would quickly seize power if Joe Biden was elected president.
