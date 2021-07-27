Donald Trump: ‘We’re at the Beginning of a Communist System in America’

Donald Trump warned that America is at the precipice of a communist system during his speech at Turning Point Action in Arizona on Saturday.

“What’s happening to our country has sadly happened to many others.”

“We are at the beginning of a communist system.”

“Radicals are seizing power and destroying everything we hold dear as Americans, and it’s happening. And I said it was going to happen.”

Breitbart.com reports: He warned of communism in April 2021, as well, after Facebook removed his interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

“That’s a Communist country,” Trump said, according to the U.S. Sun. “You’d fight – now there is no fight. They take it down.”