Donald Trump: ‘We’re at the Beginning of a Communist System in America’

July 27, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Donald Trump warned that America is at the precipice of a communist system during his speech at Turning Point Action in Arizona on Saturday.

“What’s happening to our country has sadly happened to many others.”

“We are at the beginning of a communist system.”

“Radicals are seizing power and destroying everything we hold dear as Americans, and it’s happening. And I said it was going to happen.”

Breitbart.com reports: He warned of communism in April 2021, as well, after Facebook removed his interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

“That’s a Communist country,” Trump said, according to the U.S. Sun. “You’d fight – now there is no fight. They take it down.”

Before the 2020 election, he also called now-Vice President Kamala Harris a “monster” and a “communist” who would quickly seize power if Joe Biden was elected president.

