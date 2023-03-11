Former President Donald Trump has reached number one on the iTunes chart with his debut single entitled “Justice For All”
The former president collaborated on the song with the January 6 Prison Choir. The prisoners can be heard singing the national anthem as Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The song overtook singers like Miley Cyrus and Tim McGraw making it the number one song in America on the platform.
A music video was also released for the single on Friday.
Profits will benefit the families of people imprisoned for their alleged roles in the Capitol riots.
The Gateway Pundit reports: Every night for over 750 days, the January 6 political prisoners sing the National Anthem at 9 PM from their jail cells. These prisoners have been held in prison by Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and the DOJ without trial.
Kash Patel released “Justice for All” on Friday. The music video includes the prisoners singing the National Anthem with President Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Proceeds go to the January 6 political prisoners and their families.
From J6PrisonChoir.com: J6 Prison Choir consists of individuals who have been incarcerated as a result of their involvement in the January 6, 2021 protest for election integrity after President Donald J. Trump stated “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”. The J6PC continues to make their voices heard through the power of music and sings “The Star Spangled Banner” every evening before bed.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Donald Trump Tops iTunes Charts - March 11, 2023
- The IRS Tell Thieves They Have to Pay Taxes on Stolen Property - March 11, 2023
- Chinese City Of 13 Million Warned Of Lockdown Return Over Flu Outbreaks - March 10, 2023