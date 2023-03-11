Donald Trump Tops iTunes Charts

Former President Donald Trump has reached number one on the iTunes chart with his debut single entitled “Justice For All”

The former president collaborated on the song with the January 6 Prison Choir. The prisoners can be heard singing the national anthem as Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance.

The song overtook singers like Miley Cyrus and Tim McGraw making it the number one song in America on the platform.

A music video was also released for the single on Friday.

Profits will benefit the families of people imprisoned for their alleged roles in the Capitol riots.

The Gateway Pundit reports: Every night for over 750 days, the January 6 political prisoners sing the National Anthem at 9 PM from their jail cells. These prisoners have been held in prison by Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and the DOJ without trial.

From J6PrisonChoir.com: J6 Prison Choir consists of individuals who have been incarcerated as a result of their involvement in the January 6, 2021 protest for election integrity after President Donald J. Trump stated “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”. The J6PC continues to make their voices heard through the power of music and sings “The Star Spangled Banner” every evening before bed.