Donald Trump To Announce His 2024 White House Run This Month

Former US President Donald Trump is preparing to formally announce his third run for the White House sometime this month.

Trump is expected to announce a third White House campaign soon after the midterms, possibly as soon as the week of Nov. 14, according to reports.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The NY Post reports: The potential announcement date, six days after Republicans are expected to post big gains in the House and Senate, was first reported by Axios, which cited three sources familiar with the “sensitive discussions.”

Any announcement will likely be followed by several days of political events focused on the 45th president, the report said — with Trump’s allies blocking out days on their calendars for potential travel.

The news comes one day after Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he “will very, very, very probably do it again.”

“Very, very, very probably — VERY, very, very probably. Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you. Very soon. Get ready,” he teased to roars of approval Thursday night at a rally in support of Republican candidates, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The suggested date also fits previous reports that the expected announcement would come sometime between the Nov. 8 midterms and the Nov. 24 Thanksgiving holiday.

Trump has reportedly been speed-dialing confidantes to hash out possible scenarios as he looks to benefit from an expected red wave.

However, the outlet cautioned that the date of a potential announcement could be changed depending on the midterm results, especially if control of the Senate hinges on a potential Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed former football star Herschel Walker.