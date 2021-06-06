Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden For ‘Bowing’ To China

Former US President Donald Trump took aim at Joe Biden during a Republican Party rally in North Carolina on Saturday.

Trump described the current president as “shameful and embarrassing” for his track record of foreign policy and then went on to blast Biden for “bowing to China” during the course of the pandemic and in the face of the nations growing military might.

Trump also went on claiming he would “take back” the White House in a nod to a potential comeback to frontline politics.

The Express reports: In a stinging attack, Donald Trump said: “The Biden administration has been one shameful and embarrassing foreign policy disaster after another.

“The former Secretary of State said ‘Joe has never made a good foreign policy decision’.

“All Joe Biden had to do was sit back and do nothing.”

The former president claimed how under his presidency America “was taking off like a rocket ship” adding how “nobody has ever seen it.”

He explained his successes were “between the economy and all of the other things we did” adding how the border wall and security was also a major win for his administration.

But Trump predicted under Biden: “Instead the economy is going to hell and inflation is going to cause a catastrophe in the near future.”

The former president went on to accuse Joe Biden of “bowing to China” in a speech that focused on America’s relationship with China.

Later on in his speech to the Republican party members in the Bible Belt state, Mr Trump called on world leaders to demand China pay “reparations” to “compensate” for the damage caused by Covid.

In a stinging attack on Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mr Trump demanded an astonishing ten trillion dollar fine from China to cover the economic chaos covid has caused, a move he says is because China “started” coronavirus.

The ex-President has long spearheaded claims that China is the source of coronavirus and has repeatedly attacked the East Asian powerhouse, famously labelling covid “the China virus”.

His comments come as theories of a possible cover-up by China following the outbreak of coronavirus begin to gain traction.

Speaking on the Telegraph’s Planet Normal podcast, Sir Richard Dearlove, who was in charge of MI6 between 1999 and 2004 said evidence of any lab leak that could be the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic will likely have been destroyed by Chinese officials and that Trump’s claims should not have been cast off so quickly.

He also added how the west had been naive in trusting China’s version of events up to and during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sir Richard said: “We don’t know that’s what’s happened but a lot of data has probably been destroyed or made to disappear so it’s going to be difficult to prove definitely the case for a ‘gain of function chimera’ being the cause of the pandemic.”

He added how China had originally been “let off the hook” on questions about the virus’s origins due to opposition and distrust over claims made by the then Trump administration, which were the first country to begin accusing China of releasing covid to the world.