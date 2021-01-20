Donald Trump Says “He Will Be Back” As He Leaves White House

Trump promised his supporters he “will be back in some form”, as he spoke for the final time as the US President during a send-off ceremony in Maryland.

Concluding his speech, President Trump said that it has been the “greatest honour” to be president. He also addresses his supporters, saying that he will “always fight for you” and will be “watching and listening”, pledging to be back in some capacity.

He also wished the new administration “great success” – however, he did not address Joe Biden or Kamala Harris by name.

“The future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success, they have the foundation to do something spectacular,” he said.

In a brief remark before boarding Marine One, Trump also stated that the White House was the greatest home in the world.

He also added “We love the American people and it has been something very special”

Meanwhile incoming US president Joe Biden will be moving to undo or freeze a raft of Donald Trump’s policies in areas ranging from immigration to climate change.

His first moves will include ending Trump’s ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries and putting a halt to the construction of the US-Mexico border wall, in which trump had ordered to stem illegal immigration.