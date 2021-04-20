Donald Trump Says He Is ‘Beyond Seriously’ Considering 2024 Presidential Run

Former president Donald Trump says he is seriously considering a 2024 presidential run.

“I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously,” Mr Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet, it’s a little too soon.”

“First of all, it’s a long time” Trump said.

“The odds, the odds. What are the odds? Look, I’ve got tremendous numbers. Nobody has ever gotten the numbers I’ve got. No sitting president has come even close. There is more popularity now than there was the day before the election because they see how bad things are at the border. They see what is going on. They see their guns are going to be gone…their Second Amendment. Their taxes are going up. Regulations are going through the roof. Jobs are going to go up.”

Trump added “It’s going to take a little while to show, but if they add all these regulations back, the jobs are going to be gone. Your energy independence is going to be gone. But I say this.. I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously. From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet.”