Donald Trump Says Disbanding Biden’s ‘Chilling Disinfo Board’ Is Top Priority

During a rally in Pennsylvania on Friday, Donald Trump said dissolving President Biden’s new Disinformation Governance Board was a top priority.

The former president said one of the highest priorities in getting Republicans elected to Congress is to now dissolve Biden’s ‘ministry of truth’.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

He said: “One of our highest priorities will be to cut down on left-wing censorship and restore free speech in America”

Pointing to the cameras and the press, Trump said: “We don’t have free speech and we have a totally crooked press, all of them back there”

‘We will immediately terminate Joe Biden’s so-called disinformation governing board, how about that one?’ Trump said, adding that it was “a chilling and un-American power grab that we will not allow to stand.”

Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the creation of the board last week, insisting it is aimed at combating misinformation, especially online, related to homeland security issues.

Republicans immediately denounced the board as dystopian, likening it to the Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth’ and said it would be another way for Democrats and the government to police what conservative voices were saying online.