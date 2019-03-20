Donald Trump Jr. – ‘The Elites Control London From Brussels’

Donald Trump Jr. claims the will of the British people regarding Brexit will probably be ignored because the “elites control London from Brussels.”

The US presidents eldest son also said that British Prime Minister Theresa May “ignored” his Fathers advice on how to handle Brexit

Press TV reports: Donald Trump Jr. made the comment in an op-ed for Telegraph on Tuesday as the UK was struggling to leave the EU with a March 29 deadline approaching.

“Next Friday, March 29, is supposed to be the British people’s Independence Day. But because the elites control London from Brussels, the will of the people is likely to be ignored,” he wrote. “But Mrs. May ignored advice from my father, and ultimately, a process that should have taken only a few short months has become a years-long stalemate, leaving the British people in limbo.”

Trump Jr. further asserted that May has “promised on more than 50 separate occasions that Britain would leave the EU on March 29 2019. She needs to honor that promise.”

The UK’s decision to exit the European Union and Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election are “one and the same,” argued the US president’s son.

“Why is this important for us Americans? Because Brexit is an example of how the establishment elites try to subvert the will of the people when they’re given the chance,” he said.

The father and the son are subject of a special counsel investigation into Russia’s alleged intervention in the 2016 vote.

“When my father beat the Washington establishment in a historic outcome in 2016, just a few months after the Brexit vote, we mistakenly presumed there would be a peaceful and respectful transition of power from the Democrats to the Republicans, just as there has always been in this country. Instead, the Democrats and deep-state operatives in our justice system have been colluding to subvert the will of the American people, with high-level officials even discussing a scheme to try to remove him from office using the 25th Amendment of our constitution,” Trump Jr. claimed.

The comments were made with just 10 days remaining until Britain’s official departure date while it is not yet clear what path Brexit will take.

“In a way, you could say that Brexit and my father’s election are one and the same — the people of both the UK and the US voted to uproot the establishment for the sake of individual freedom and independence, only to see the establishment try to silence their voices and overturn their mandates,” said the US president’s son. “What we’re seeing now in Washington, London and Brussels is the desperate, last-gasp attempt by those previously in power to cling on to what was once theirs in the face of an overwhelming mandate for change.”