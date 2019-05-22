Donald Trump Jr. Considers Running for NYC Mayor

Donald Trump Jr. is considering running for mayor of New York City, according to a report from Page Six.

“We are not talking some parched sod in Iowa, where the corn is as high as a Democrat’s eye. Kiddies, mother is saying friends are saying he is saying he’d like to run for mayor of New York City,” the gossip column’s report asserted.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Trump Jr. is wildly popular among the president’s base.

Earlier this month, de Blasio announced that he will be running for president in the Democratic primary. He was the 24th candidate to announce.

President Trump ripped de Blasio as the ‘worst mayor’ in the United States in a video following his announcement that he is running for president.

The Dems are getting another beauty to join their group. Bill de Blasio of NYC, considered the worst mayor in the U.S., will supposedly be making an announcement for president today. He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2019

In a tweet prior to his official announcement, President Trump said that "the Dems are getting another beauty to join their group."