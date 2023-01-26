Donald Trump Calls For An End To Crazy War With Russia

Following the US and Germany’s decision to escalate the war against Russia this week, only one global leader has spoken out and called for peace.
On Wednesday Germany joined the US as they both announced that they were sending tanks into Ukraine to fight Russia.
Former US president Donald Trump can see the danger that lies ahead following these erratic decisions by the current crop of weak and erratic Western leaders.
He posted this on Truth Social Thursday morning:
