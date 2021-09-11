Donald Trump Bombshell: ‘I Do Believe They Are Going to Decertify the Election’

President Donald Trump dropped a huge bombshell in a new interview Friday, saying he believes officials will “decertify” the 2020 presidential election.

Discussing consequences for the recent election, Trump told The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, “I do believe they are going to decertify the election.”

On the matter of Arizona, Trump said “I lost at a very close number, but we were way up ahead,” and someone is “going to have to ask Fox,” about their early call for Arizona to go to Biden.

WATCH: