Donald Trump Bombshell: ‘I Do Believe They Are Going to Decertify the Election’

September 11, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Donald Trump says he believes the election results will be decertified in bombshell new interview with The Gateway Pundit
LinkedInRedditTelegram

President Donald Trump dropped a huge bombshell in a new interview Friday, saying he believes officials will “decertify” the 2020 presidential election.

Discussing consequences for the recent election, Trump told The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, “I do believe they are going to decertify the election.”

On the matter of Arizona, Trump said “I lost at a very close number, but we were way up ahead,” and someone is “going to have to ask Fox,” about their early call for Arizona to go to Biden.

WATCH:

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)