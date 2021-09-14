Donald J. Trump Announcement: “I Have No Choice but to Run in 2024”

Donald J. Trump has announced plans to run for president again in 2024, due to the unfolding tyranny happening across America.

In a new interview with Fox News Digital, Trump was asked about the rumors circulating about his potential 2024 presidential run.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a choice,” Trump said.

“It is disgraceful.”

Trump also slammed Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. military assets from Afghanistan as the “greatest embarrassment in the history of our country.”

“When you look at Afghanistan and what happened, and the death for no reason, just for no reason,” Trump said.

Trump added that military “parents – they want to speak with me – they don’t want to speak with Biden.”

“They’re just devastated,” he added.

“It is getting to a point where we really have no choice.”

Fox News reports: Trump went on to slam President Biden as “an incompetent person as the leader of our country” and called his administration “divisive.”

“They keep telling everyone how they want to get together, to be inclusive – they’re not inclusive,” Trump said. “They are very, very dividing and divisive.”

It is unclear at this point if and when Trump will make a formal announcement on his plans for 2024.



Over the weekend, the former president was asked by a group of law enforcement officials at an event commemorating 20 years since the 9/11 attacks about his potential campaign decision, to which he replied: “I think you’re going to be happy.”