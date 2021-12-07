Don Lemon’s Sexual Assault Victim Says CNN Is a ‘Predator Protecting Machine’

The man suing CNN anchor Don Lemon for violently sexually assaulting him has spoken out against the network, warning it is “a predator protecting machine” that must be shut down.

Dustin Hice, who filed a lawsuit against Lemon two years ago, accused the CNN host of violently sexually assaulting him at a New York bar during the summer of 2018.

The case is expected to go to court in 2022.

“They’re a network rife with predators and perverts,” Hice told Fox News.

“Lemon will have to testify under oath in the near future, but it’s good to see that there’s finally some accountability happening.”

Townhall.com reports: Hice explained that he is looking for closure and peace of mind after the incident with Lemon. He alleged that the encounter consisted of Lemon putting his hand down the front of his shorts, “vigorously” rubbing his genitalia and putting the same hand onto Hice’s face while asking a vulgar question.

CNN has yet to discipline Lemon, just like the network failed to do regarding Cuomo until this past week.

“This is who they are. They’re a predator-protecting machine, they slander and smear victims with impunity,” Hice said.

Hice, who said he refused multiple settlement offers from CNN, believes the network is doing whatever it takes to protect Lemon from liability.

“They’ve tried to grind me down, they’ve attempted to intimidate witnesses in my case, they’ve released confidential information about me in attempt to doxx me. They are complicit. This is who they are,” Hice said.

Lemon’s attorney, Caroline J. Polisi, said Hice’s allegations against her client are “baseless” and “salacious.”

“In response to Mr. Hice’s baseless allegations, I encourage people to review the public filings, which show that Mr. Hice’s claims have been steadily eroding when they have been exposed to the civil litigation process,” Polisi told Fox News Digital. “Mr. Hice’s fanciful and salacious allegations against Mr. Lemon have collapsed of their own weight. Unlike Mr. Hice, Mr. Lemon has litigated, and will continue to litigate this case in the courtroom, not the press. We look forward to the approaching trial so he can finally put this case behind him.”

Hice’s lawsuit, filed in 2019 in Suffolk County Court, claims Lemon “intensely pushed his fingers against Plaintiff’s face under Plaintiff’s nose, forcing Plaintiff’s head thrust backward as Defendant repeatedly asked Plaintiff, ‘Do you like p—y or d–k?'”

The suit also alleges Lemon “continued to shove his fingers into Plaintiff’s face with aggression and hostility” throughout the interaction.

CNN suspended Cuomo Tuesday after the New York state attorney general released documents Monday showing he had used his media contacts to find information about women who accused his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), of sexual harassment and was in regular contact with the governor’s top aide about his findings. The network brought in an outside law firm to review the documents.

And on Wednesday, the network was informed that a former colleague of Cuomo’s at ABC News had accused him of sexual misconduct, an incident separate from an allegation from Shelly Ross, who in September wrote a guest essay in The New York Times accusing the anchor of touching her buttocks at a work party in 2005, when the two of them worked at ABC News.

Cuomo was terminated Saturday after “additional information,” not related to his involvement in his brother’s scandal, came to light.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

Chris Cuomo released a statement of his own following his termination, saying that this “is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother.”

“So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot,” he said. “I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

Cuomo announced Monday that he will no longer be doing his SiriusXM radio show, Let’s Get After It.