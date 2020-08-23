Don Lemon: ‘Cult’ of Trump Supporters MUST Be ‘Deprogrammed’ Before Election

Trump-hating CNN host Don Lemon has called for Trump supporters to be “deprogrammed” ahead of the November election.

The far-left host decried supporters of POTUS, likening them to a “cult.”

“If I had a real friend, who was involved in a cult, which I feel it is cultish behavior, I must try to help them,” Lemon said.

“And you only go so far until you say, until you reach bottom, I cannot deal with it. It’s like an addiction.”

“Until you reach bottom and you want help, I can’t deal with it,” Lemon went on.

Lemon then claimed he was once a republican when he was younger, before transitioning into a radical leftist.

“Here’s how I feel about this. I don’t care about whether you’re right or left. I’ve been right. I was a young, Republican. And left. I am an independent now. And I am an independent thinker, and I believe in reality. I believe in facts. I believe one plus one equals two. And so, when I am talking to people who, not are smart but, who think they are smart. There’s a difference between being smart and thinking you’re smart. Then, I have to — I got to let you go,” Lemon said.

“He lies to people and they believe it,” Lemon said about Trump.

“And so, what is that? Cultish behavior. And I think a lot of people need to be deprogrammed, right now, before they cast their next ballots.”