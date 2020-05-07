Don Jr. Offers to Walk Woman Down the Aisle After She Says Liberal Parents Disowned Her Over Politics

Donald Trump Jr. has offered to walk a young Texan woman down the aisle on her wedding day after she posted a video explaining her “liberal” parents disowned her because she is marrying a conservative man.

So much for the “tolerant left.”

“So my parents hate my fiancé because he’s a conservative and they’re liberal and they refuse to go to our wedding,” the woman said, explaining they gave her an ultimatum of “choosing between him or them.”

“So, I chose myself in that I chose what would make me happiest in the long run. And my mother told me I was incapable of being loved or being in a relationship because I was assaulted when I was 17. So, I chose my fiancé, she said, announcing that, because of the rift with her parents, she will be walking herself down the aisle.

“So, if anyone has a dad that would like to walk me down the aisle, let me know,” she added.

The video went viral on Twitter, garnering over one million views and earning the attention of Donald Trump Jr., who offered to walk the young woman down the aisle himself.

“Really sad and touching at the same time. Good for her for standing up to the nonsense. P.S. If she doesn’t find someone better count me in,” he offered:

P.S. If she doesn’t find someone better count me in. I’ll walk her down the isle. Lmk. https://t.co/9IGbrZvxl8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 6, 2020

The heartbreaking video drew hundreds of messages of support from conservative well-wishers, who also offered their sympathies, service, and advice.

“.@DanCrenshawTX – personally I think you’d be a great candidate to help this young lady out,” one user said.

“I’ll do it!” another offered.

“Wonder where she is in Texas,” a commenter mused. “My dad would do it.”

“My heart breaks for you! So sorry you had to go through this. I nominate @DonaldJTrumpJr or @EricTrump or @VP for this incredible honor!” another said. “Stay strong! We have your back!”