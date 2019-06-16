Dominic Raab: We’re “Toast” Unless We Deliver Brexit

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has warned that the Conservative Party “will be toast” if the UK doesn’t leave the EU this October.

According to Raab, the UK government must show Brussels that London is serious about leaving the bloc.

Sputniknews.com reports: According to Raab, it is unlikely that Parliament will be suspended over its opposition to Brexit, however, he refused to rule this step out.

“I don’t think it is something we would want to do and I think it’s very unlikely … What’s really scandalous about this is the way people have been trying to sabotage the will of the people and break their promises”, he told Sky News. “The big mistake we made in these negotiations is taking no deal off the table and when we start ruling things out we only weaken our chances of getting a deal”.

The politician previously claimed that he would dissolve the Commons so that the UK could leave the European Union by the 31 October deadline.

The British Conservative Party showed low results during the European Parliamentary elections, ending up in the 5th place with only 8.8 percent of votes, while the Brexit Party, created this year by Nigel Farage, occupied the top spot with over 30 percent.

Has Brexit Party Peaked? Labour Holds On to Peterborough Seat by Just 683 Votes https://t.co/9wtfZuAcEM pic.twitter.com/yGvOCYS5eY — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) June 7, 2019

Raab, who is now contending for the Tory leadership, was the Bexit Secretary for several months until his resignation in November 2018 caused by disapproval over the Cabinet’s position on Theresa May’s agreement with the EU.

According to him, London should not pay the £39 billion divorce bill in the event of a no-deal Brexit.