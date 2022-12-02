Dolly Parton: ‘Satan Is Real and He’s Trying To Destroy Our World’

Country superstar Dolly Parton issued a passionate rebuke of Satan during prime-time TV on Thursday, declaring that “Satan is real” and he is attempting to destroy our beautiful world.

The Grammy-winning songstress performed her hit song “Go to Hell” during a Christmas special on NBC on Thursday night.

“Take your wars and your politics, your lust, and your greed, and go to hell in a hand basket, ’cause heaven waits for me,” Dolly sang. “You’re a cheat, you’re a liar, you’re a scoundrel and a thief.

Faithwire.com reports: Parton danced and sang along with a choir as a man portraying Satan followed her around the stage. At one point, Parton stops to deliver the performance’s climax: a mini-sermon directed at the devil.

“My brothers and my sisters: I’m here to tell you that Satan is real. He is real and walking around amongst us, trying to destroy everything that’s good and beautiful,” she said. “He wants to break our hearts and minds, destroy our dreams and plans. He wants to tear us up in little pieces, break us down and send us straight to hell.”

And Parton wasn’t done there. She said her God “can do anything,” including healing the sick, mending hearts, and bringing souls to heaven.

Parton has openly spoken about her belief in God and faith, and has partnered with Christian music artists in recent years.

She won a Grammy in 2021 alongside Christian singer Zach Williams for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for their duet version of Williams’ song, “There Was Jesus.”

She also won a Grammy in 2020 alongside Christian band For KING & COUNTRY for the duet rendition of their single, “God Only Knows.”