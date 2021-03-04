Dolly Parton Promotes The Covid Vaccine She Helped Fund, Calling Those Who Refuse Jab ‘Cowards’

Dolly Parton excitedly announced that she has received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a video recording on Tuesday.

As she was clear to remind us, the vaccine was developed with help from her $1million donation early last year.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Parton posted a picture of herself getting the jab using a caption that read, ‘Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine’ and happily singing ‘vaccine, vaccine’ to the tune of her song ‘Jolene’.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

As the 75-year-old country music icon received her first shot she called on ‘all of you cowards out there’ to book an appointment for a jab.

“I just want to say to all of you cowards out there…don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot” she said.

The Mail Online reports: It (vaccine) was administered by Dr. Naji Abumrad, a physician and professor of surgery at the center who Parton befriended in October 2013 after he treated her following a car crash.

‘Hey it’s me!’ Parton said in a video posted to her Twitter account.

‘I am finally going to get my vaccine, I’m so excited. I’ve been waiting a while and I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it. So I’m very happy to say I’m going to get my Moderna shot.

‘I wanted to tell everybody that you should get out there and get it to so I changed one of my songs to fit the occasion,’ she continued before beginning to sing.

‘Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine vaccine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate,’ Parton sang. ‘Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine vaccine, because once you’re dead well that’s a bit too late.’

The country star added that despite her joke she is ‘dead serious about the vaccine’.

‘I think we all want to get back to normal whatever that is and that would be a great shot in the arm wouldn’t it if we could get back to that,’ she said.

‘Anyhow I just wanted to encourage everyone because as soon as we get back to feeling better, the sooner we are gonna get back to being normal, so I just want to say to all of you cowards out there, don’t be such a chicken squat go out there and get your shot.’

The video posted to Twitter then showed Dr. Abumrad administering the vaccine as Parton joked: ‘I hope you’ve been practicing’.

Parton has said last month that she would use her vaccine appointment to encourage Americans to receive the shout.

Speaking to AP last month the singer, who lives in Tennessee, initially explained that she didn’t want it to look like she was getting special preference because of her generous donation.

Asked if she’d received her shot, Parton said: ‘No. I’m not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. I don’t want it to look like I’m jumping the line just because I donated money. I’m very funny about that. I’m going to get mine though, but I’m going to wait.

‘I’m at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week. I turned 75. I was going to do it on my birthday, and I thought, “Nah, don’t do that.” You’ll look like you’re just doing a show. None of my work is really like that. I wasn’t doing it for a show.’

Parton had said then, however, that she was fully committed to getting the shot

‘I’m going to get mine. I want it. I’m going to get it. When I get it, I’ll probably do it on camera so people will know and I’ll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and all that.

‘Hopefully it’ll encourage people. I’m not going to jump the line just because I could

Asked what compelled her to donate to coronavirus research, Parton told AP: ‘Well, I follow my heart. I’m a person of faith and I pray all the time that God will lead me into the right direction and let me know what to do.

‘When the pandemic first hit, that was my first thought, “I need to do something to try to help find a vaccination.” I just did some research with the people at Vanderbilt (University) — they’re wonderful people, they’ve been so good through the years to my people in times of illness and all that. I just asked if I could donate a million dollars to the research for a vaccine.

‘I get a lot more credit than I deserve I think, but I was just happy to be a part of any and all of that.’

Parton said she plans to be around for a long time yet and she isn’t letting her advancing age slow her down.