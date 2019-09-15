DOJ REJECTS Nadler’s Demand for Grand Jury Material in Mueller Report

The Justice Department on Friday roundly rejected demands by House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler to see grand jury material in the Mueller report.

The Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee had filed a petition in federal court to be granted access to the grand jury material which is currently redacted in Mueller’s report.

Nadler desperately argued that his panel needed the secret grand jury material to determine whether to recommend articles of impeachment against President Trump.

According to the Associated Press:

In court papers filed in federal court in Washington, the Justice Department argued the committee hadn’t provided a sufficient explanation about how the material would help in the panel’s investigations of President Donald Trump . The government also argued that any potential impeachment proceeding in Congress wouldn’t be considered a “judicial proceeding” under law, for which the information could be disclosed. “What may come of this investigation — if anything — remains unknown and unpredictable,” the department said in the filing. The Justice Department also argued there is a “continuing need for secrecy” about recent grand jury proceedings because there are several investigations still underway that grew out of Mueller’s probe, according to Friday’s filing.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Chairman Nadler and several lawmakers have already been given access to a less redacted version of the garbage Mueller report which was available to them in a SCIF [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility].

The Democrats have no reason to view the secret grand jury material other than to selectively leak damaging information to their stenographers in the media.

The House Judiciary Committee earlier this week approved procedures for an impeachment investigation into President Trump.