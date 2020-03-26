DOJ: People Who Deliberately Spread Coronavirus Could Face Terrorism Charges

The Department of Justice has announced that people who deliberately spread the coronavirus may face federal terrorism charges for “purposeful exposure and infection.”

In a memo issued to law enforcement agencies and US attorneys, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen warned that “because coronavirus appears to meet the statutory definition of a ‘biological agent’… such acts potentially could implicate the Nation’s terrorism-related statutes.”

Rosen wrote, “we have seen an unfortunate array of criminal activity related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Capitalizing on this crisis to reap illicit profits or otherwise preying on Americans is reprehensible and will not be tolerated.”

The memo continues on to say that he is writing to inform them of schemes that have been reported, including plots to purposely infect Americans with the virus. He did not say if any successful attempts to do this have actually been reported.

“Threats or attempts to use COVID-19 as a weapon against Americans will not be tolerated,” Rosen asserted.

According to a report by The Hill, New Jersey local George Falcone, 50, was charged on Tuesday with making a terroristic threat for coughing on a Wegmans grocery store employee after claiming to have the virus. He is now facing up to seven years in prison and a maximum fine of $26,000.