DOJ Investigating Mueller’s FBI for Helping Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Secure Light Sentence

February 7, 2019

The DOJ is investigating claims the Robert Mueller’s FBI committed “professional misconduct” in helping billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein secure a lenient sentence. 

Epstein, the disgraced New York financier who served just 13 months for procuring an underage girl for sex, has served his time, despite all the negative press surrounding “Lolita Express” and the infamous “pedophile island” – both of which boast an array of Hollywood celebrities and politicians as former guests, including President Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey.

Zerohedge.com reports: But thanks to a series published by the Miami Herald last year that delved into how prosecutors worked with powerful defense attorneys to ensure Epstein received such a lenient sentence. The expose shed a light on the role played by Alex Acosta, who went on to become Trump’s Secretary of Labour, in handing down the light sentence. Acosta was the US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida at the time Epstein’s sentence was handed down.

Now, thanks to those stories, the DOJ has reportedly opened an investigation into the conduct of DOJ attorneys in the case, and whether they committed “professional misconduct” in their working relationship with Epstein’s attorneys.

The probe was opened in response to a request lodged by Sen. Ben Sasse, a a Nebraska Republican and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who raised questions about the case after reading the Herald’s stories about how Acosta and other DOJ attorneys worked with defense attorneys to cut a lenient plea deal for Epstein back in 2008, per the Herald.

At the time, the FBI was run by Robert Mueller.

Though the reasons for the lenient deal could be rooted in the natural advantages of the wealthy, one Twitter user who did a deep dive into a cache of redacted FBI Vault documents released last year raised the possibility that Epstein could have been an informant for the FBI, providing information on executives from failed investment bank Bear Stearns in exchange for the lenient sentence (though there’s nothing in his guilty plea that suggested he provided information).

To be sure, records show that Epstein passed a polygraph test showing that he didn’t know any of the girls he solicited were under the age of 18 at the time. Also, the case has taken on renewed importance since opposition research shops tried to link President Trump to Epsteinduring the campaign.

While that hasn’t been conclusively proven, it could have been part of a separate agreement that has yet to be disclosed.

