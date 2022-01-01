DOJ Called On to Arrest ‘Every Single Elite Pedophile’ Connected to Epstein

The Department of Justice is being urged to find and arrest “every single scumbag” linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s elite pedophile ring.

Following Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict on Wednesday, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) demanded that the DOJ hunt down all VIP pedophiles connected to the pair immediately.

“This verdict shouldn’t be the end,” Sen. Sasse said in a press release.

“The DOJ needs to go after every single scumbag who committed crimes with Maxwell and Epstein.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Sasse pushed the DOJ to investigate Epstein in 2018, requesting the department look into possible misconduct by federal officials who handled the Epstein case.

Sasse released a scathing statement about the DOJ’s approach to the case in November 2020, complaining that “justice has not been served.”

“Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn’t ‘poor judgment’ — it is a disgusting failure,” Sasse wrote in the statement. “Americans ought to be enraged. Jeffrey Epstein should be rotting behind bars today, but the Justice Department failed Epstein’s victims at every turn. The DOJ’s crooked deal with Epstein effectively shut down investigations into his child sex trafficking ring and protected his co-conspirators in other states. Justice has not been served. The full report needs to be released to the public.”