Doctor Who Said He ‘Won’t Cry at Funeral’ for Unvaccinated Suddenly Dies 2 Weeks After Booster

A 52-year-old cardiologist who boasted that he wouldn’t cry at the funeral of unvaccinated patients has died in his sleep – just two weks after getting his Covid booster shot.

Over the summer Dr. Sohrab Lutchmedial attacked “selfish” people who refused to take the jab.

“For those that won’t get the shot for selfish reasons – whatever – I won’t cry at their funeral,” Dr. Lutchmedial tweeted in July.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The doctor unexpectedly died on November 8 – just two weeks after getting his 3rd jab on October 24.

Sohrab got his 3rd Covid vax on October 24, per a Facebook post.

According to Canadian media, Dr. Lutchmedial’s friends, family and colleagues are in shock over his sudden death.

CBC News reported: