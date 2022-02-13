Doctor Who Discovered Omicron Variant Says She Was Told To Say It Was Serious

The South African doctor who first discovered the Omicron variant says she was pressured by European governments not to reveal that it was mild.

Dr Angelique Coetzee let the bombshell revelation slip during an interview with Germany’s Welt.

She said: “I was told not to state publicly that it was a mild illness. I have been asked to refrain from making such statements and to say that it is a serious illness. I declined“

Summit News reports: Coetzee explained how under the World Health Organization’s own definition, the strain perfectly fitted the bill for a mild variant.

“The definition of mild Covid-19 disease is clear, and it is a WHO definition: patients can be treated at home and oxygen or hospitalization is not required,” she said, adding: “A serious illness is one in which we see acute pulmonary respiratory infections: people need oxygen, maybe even artificial respiration. We saw that with Delta – but not with Omicron. So I said to people, “I can’t say it like that because it’s not what we’re seeing.””

The doctor was asked why health authorities tried to prevent her from telling the truth, to which she responded, “They tried, but they didn’t make it.”

“What I said at one point – because I was just tired of it – was: In South Africa this is a mild illness, but in Europe it is a very serious one. That’s what your politicians wanted to hear,” she added.

Coetzee specifically identifies scientists in the Netherlands and the UK who questioned her judgment by asking, “How can you explain that it’s a mild disease? It’s a serious illness. Look at the mutations.”

This is interesting given that SAGE government advisors in the UK got it so spectacularly wrong, claiming that Omicron would cause as many as 6,000 deaths a day if harsher restrictions weren’t imposed.

🚨🚨 Breaking – ONS deaths data for January shows actual deaths around 93% lower than the SAGE forecast if Boris did not introduce more restrictions.



➡️ They forecast 2,890 deaths per day as a central estimate – the reality was under 200 deaths per day



❌ Forecast failures pic.twitter.com/vs0wqaiGEJ — Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) February 8, 2022

Official death data for January in the UK shows actual deaths to be around 93% lower than SAGE’s grossly inaccurate forecast.

For weeks Coetzee tried to reassure the world that the strain was mild, did not cause a significant leap in deaths, and could actually end up being a good thing by providing natural immunity.

The doctor was largely ignored, with European governments imposing harsher lockdown restrictions across the board and exploiting fears to push for mandatory vaccine laws.