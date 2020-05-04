Doctor Slams George Soros After His YouTube Video Recommending End to Stay-At-Home Orders Was Censored

One of the urgent care doctors who argued in a now censored video that stay-at-home orders across the country need to be lifted has slammed George Soros and tech giants for censoring free speech in America.

“Look at what George Soros said about Facebook back in February. He said Mark Zuckerberg should no longer have control of Facebook. Well, YouTube, you’re going to be next. Soros will say that you should no longer have control, and government should have control of Facebook, according to George Soros,” Dr. Dan Erickson said.

Erickson appeared on Fox News Saturday night and reacted to YouTube censoring his popular video in which he argued stay-at-home orders across the country need to be lifted, and used Sweden as an example of how a country can tackle the coronavirus with ordering a nationwide lockdown.

“Basically, looking at the Swedish model. … I think that Dr. Giesecke and Dr. Tegnell have done a great job at taking a more conservative approach where kids under 16 are in school, businesses are open, people are practicing social isolation, and groups less than 50 are limited,” he said. “And when I look at their numbers compared to ours and compared to the United Kingdom, I think they’re doing quite well.”

Washington Examiner report: Sweden has been criticized for not enforcing a nationwide lockdown on citizens. Children in the country are still able to attend school despite the coronavirus, and many businesses have remained open. Modeling data suggested 20% of Stockholm’s population is already immune to the virus and that the slow decline in cases is evidence that the number will continue to get higher over the next few weeks.

“They’re trusting their people to make good decisions about social isolation. Also, they don’t have a several trillion-dollar free-falling economy that they may not come back from for a long time. They don’t have people out of work in food lines,” Erickson said.

“We’ve gone backward so far. I’m a physician. I want to care for people the best I can, and when I see collateral damage that’s significant in our country and people are calling me with depression, with anxiety. I had a friend’s relative who committed suicide or tried to commit suicide yesterday from depression because he got laid off from his job. There’s so many things happening that I’m calling collateral damage from COVID that I think it’s really time to take a look and say, ‘Is the collateral damage outweighing the virus itself?’ And the damage that is causing to the medical field?” he added.

Erickson, whose YouTube video was criticized by fellow medical professionals, also addressed the censoring of his video when he was asked, “Essentially, you got censored by the plug pullers at YouTube, right?”

