Doctor Slammed After Tweets Show His Baby Wearing A Face Mask

A pediatrician, who cannot wait to have his baby vaccinated against covid, has taken to Twitter to show how he makes his baby wear face masks .

His controversial twitter posts, which have not surprisingly attracted a mixture of bafflement and revulsion, also show how he uses an air filter contraption attached to a pram to ‘protect’ the child against covid.

Summit News reports: Dr. Greg Kelly, who has over 22,000 followers and includes his pronouns in his bio, is an ICU specialist based in Australia who is still arguing for vehement COVID restrictions to remain in place despite the fact that the pandemic appears to be coming to an end.

In one tweet, Kelly posted an image of his small baby wearing a face mask complaining that it is not working out well because the infant keeps pulling it off and sucking on it from the inside.

We sourced some tiny KF94 style masks from Hong Kong (Savewo 3D bear) & even though they were DAMN CUTE they were a fail because:



a) her soft baby ears kept folding forward and releasing the ear loop

b) she kept pulling them off

c) she kept sucking on the mask from inside pic.twitter.com/dAuptZ474n — Dr Greg Kelly (@drgregkelly) June 15, 2022

In another post, the doctor brags about covering the entirety of the baby’s pram with a sophisticated air filtration device.

“Thread on 2 months of use of a discreet home made portable HEPA filter aka “Pram-PAPR” using unmodified off-the-shelf equipment to put a layer of #COVID19 protection around our 6 month old baby,” tweeted Kelly.

Thread on 2 months of use of a discreet home made portable HEPA filter aka "Pram-PAPR" using unmodified off-the-shelf equipment to put a layer of #COVID19 protection around our 6 month old baby pic.twitter.com/SUhcrHo9Mi — Dr Greg Kelly (@drgregkelly) June 15, 2022

In another tweet in the same thread, Kelly says that once COVID vaccines are approved for babies, “We will definitely be getting our baby VAXED TO THE MAX ASAP.”

Vaccines probably approved soon for 6m-5yr. Likely, as adults, to be v good against serious illness & death & less good against infection, transmission & long covid



We will definitely be getting our baby VAXED TO THE MAX ASAP but given above, other protections still warranted — Dr Greg Kelly (@drgregkelly) June 15, 2022

As we have previously highlighted, COVID lockdowns and the wearing of face masks have both caused serious development disorders in children and babies.

Speech therapists have warned that both factors have caused a massive spike in children suffering from speech and cognitive problems.

A speech therapist says her clinic has seen a "364% increase in patient referrals of babies and toddlers"



"For some kids, they can workaround the mask and still learn to speak perfectly fine, but for others, it can cause speech delays" pic.twitter.com/3YsWJIEpDU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 26, 2022

Parents are describing their children’s speech problems as “COVID delayed,” with face coverings the primary cause of their speaking skills being seriously impaired.

A study by researchers at Brown University found that mean IQ scores of young children born during the pandemic have tumbled by as much as 22 points while verbal, motor and cognitive performance have all suffered as a result of lockdown.

A separate study by the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists found that “repeated lockdowns had left young children without the chance to play and learn how to communicate, setting back their development.”

As we highlighted earlier this week, another study set to be published by the Times newspaper found that thanks to social isolation caused by lockdown, many children entering elementary school are unable to say their own name.