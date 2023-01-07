Doctor Gets Nearly 3 Years In Jail For Illegally Issuing Thousands Of Face Mask Exemptions

A German doctor has been sentenced to two years and nine months in jail for illegally issuing face mask exemptions to over 4,000 people during the Covid-19 pandemic because she believed they harmed people’s health.
According to ABC News as well as the prison sentence, a regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim handed the doctor a three-year work ban and a 28,000 euro ($29,550) fine…..the same amount she received for issuing the certificates. Her office assistant was also fined 2,700 euros.
InfoWars reports: According to the court, the doctor was convicted of “issuing incorrect health certificates” to people across Germany, most of whom she had never met or examined.
“The process is more reminiscent of a sale of certificates than a medical procedure,” said the court in a statement, adding that she was not faulted for providing certificates to her existing patients.
During the trial the defendant had argued that wearing masks was harmful to people’s health.
The doctor’s lawyer intends to appeal the verdict, public broadcaster SWR reported.
Dozens of supporters gathered outside the court in Weinheim, north of Heidelberg, to protest against the verdict and Germany’s pandemic restrictions. -ABC News
Germany ended mask mandates in indoor settings last year, though they are still in place on long-distance trains, in doctors’ offices, hospitals, nursing homes and some regional public transport.
