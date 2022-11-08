Doctor Calls Out CDC, FDA – Warns They Are Deliberately ‘Breaking the Law’

U.S. health regulatory officials are “deliberately reneging on what their mission is,” according to Dr. Meryl Nass, a board-certified internist and a biological warfare epidemiologist

During an interview on “RFK Jr. The Defender Podcast”, Dr Nass called out the health agencies for hiding data, especially relating to Covid vaccines and pregnancy.

The Defender reports: Nass said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and “who knows how many other federal agencies are just making things up as they go along.”

“These are not mistakes,” said Nass. “This is malfeasance.”

Nass, a member of the Children’s Health Defense scientific advisory committee, said that presumably, some federal health regulatory officials have taken an oath to obey the law — “but they are not.”

Nass told Kennedy:

“I’d like to tell your listeners that I will never take another vaccine as long as I live because God knows what’s in them. You can’t rely on the fact that anyone is testing them or that the FDA is looking over anybody’s shoulder to make sure that what’s supposed to be in them is really in them.

“And it seems that the current COVID-19 vaccines are being made with very sloppy processes. We can’t be sure what’s in them. And why would we think they’re gonna do better with the other vaccines in the future?”

Nass said documents obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits revealed that CDC officials acknowledged mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were not included in the old vaccine definition — “so they had to change it.”

Nass also pointed to the FDA’s authorization of the fall COVID-19 boosters without any human data as another example of medical malfeasance. The FDA applied faulty logic with no scientific rationale, she said.

“What they’ve said is, ‘Well, we do it for flu shots,” she told Kennedy.

But flu shots are completely different, Nass explained. The flu shots do not use mRNA technology. Moreover, there was a long-established history of using flu shots, she said.

“They [the flu shots] actually had some honest science and they were only changing one or two molecules in the flu shots. And there had never been any problem with that,” Nass told Kennedy.

Nass pointed out that even Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel who was known to be a big “proponent of vaccines,” said it made no sense to grandfather in COVID-19 boosters in the way flu shots were annually grandfathered in.

“Just because they are grandfathering in flu shots every year without human trials or very minimal human trials, that doesn’t mean they can do that with these new shots. There’s no regulatory justification,” Nass said.

Offit — director of the Vaccine Education Center and professor of pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia — was one of two members of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee who on June 28 voted against recommending new COVID-19 booster shots that include the Omicron variant.

Offit said he was surprised that out of 21 voting members, 19 voted “yes” — because he “just didn’t see the evidence for that.”

In a July 6 interview with ZDoggMD about his “no” vote, Offit pointed out that a reformulated booster is a new product and it surprised him so many were willing to go forward with such “uncomfortably scant evidence of benefit.”

“They’ve completely thrown away regulatory law,” Nass said.

Nass, who on Jan. 12 had her medical license suspended by the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine for allegedly “spreading misinformation” and prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to patients, said:

“I would never have believed it if I hadn’t been digging into these things myself personally and saying, ‘Oh my God, here’s a law. They’re breaking this law. They’re breaking this rule.’ So what we’re left with are agencies that are not doing their job.

“They’re pushing out policies. When the policies change, they change their story.”

Kennedy and Nass also discussed updates in the Maine medical board’s case against her, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine “scam” and the possible impact of COVID-19 vaccination on pregnancy.

“What about the pregnancy data?” Kennedy asked Nass.

“The things we need to know have all been hidden,” Nass said. “The CDC and the FDA are not making pregnancy data available. There are many things they have done to cover up these data.”

Nass told Kennedy members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee had, during a September meeting, asked for data on pregnancy and stillbirths. No one provided the requested data, she said.

“Finally someone said, ‘We’re going to have a meeting in the future to discuss that,” Nass recalled.

“All I can conclude is there’s very bad information from the pregnancy data and they’re still trying to figure out how to spin it,” she told Kennedy.

Nass pointed out the pregnancy data being entered into the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) looked “horrendous.”

As of Oct. 21, 8,608 pregnant women reported adverse events related to COVID-19 vaccines, including 5,027 reports of miscarriage or premature birth.

VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.

Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.

So the CDC is aware “that more women are reporting miscarriages and fertility problems than with any other vaccine ever,” Nass said.

“They know that. And they’re just trying to keep a lid on it as long as possible,” she added.

Watch the interview here.