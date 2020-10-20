DNI Ratcliffe Blasts Adam Schiff For Saying ‘Biden Smear’ Came From The Kremlin

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Monday that there is no intelligence to support Adam Schiff’s assertion that recent reports about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings are part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Ratcliffe blasted the House Intel chair for saying dirt on President Trump’s rival came from Russia after Schiff claimed: “We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.”

Newsweek reports: Ratcliffe told Fox Business Monday that last year’s impeachment trial revealed it was the Obama administration who were first concerned with the former vice president’s son’s alleged ties to shady Chinese and Ukrainian contracts. Ratcliffe dismissed House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff‘s remarks Sunday that any information about Biden’s laptop or Ukraine ties are just a Kremlin “smear” campaign. Instead, Ratcliffe said he’s urging the FBI to reveal any details of the Hunter Biden investigation which have been known since at least last November.

The Trump administration intelligence chief said he’s tired of “people using the intelligence community to leverage some political narrative.”

Hunter Biden Bombshell – Emails reportedly from the former Vice President's son's laptop revealing massive business transactions with foreign entities. @mariabartiromo spoke with Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe this morning. pic.twitter.com/zlYljY0Vhw — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) October 19, 2020

“The fact that I know so little about what’s in those emails and Hunter Biden’s laptop underscores the point that I just made: This is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign, the intelligence community has not been involved with Hunter Biden’s laptop. Hunter Biden is a U.S. person and he would be subjected to any investigation regarding fraud or investigation would rightfully be within the jurisdiction of the FBI.”

Ratcliffe added, “the only intelligence Adam Schiff gets is the intelligence we give him and we have given him no such intelligence.”