DNI John Ratcliffe: There Was Foreign Interference by China, Iran, Russia in November

DNI John Ratcliffe confirms there was foreign interference by Iran, Russia and China in November's election
DNI John Ratcliffe allegedly told CBS correspondent Catherine Herridge “that there was foreign election interference by China, #Iran, and Russia in November of this year.”

If true, this is a MASSIVE development.

Catherine Herridge broke the news during an interview on CBS on Wednesday.

Partial transcript as follows:

CBS Reporter: What did Ratcliffe say about election fraud and interference?

Catherine Herridge: Well DNI Ratcliffe leads the 17 intelligence agencies and he has access to the most highly classified information that is held by the US government. And he told CBS News that there was foreign interference by China, Iran, and Russia in November of this year and he is anticipating a public report on those findings in January.

