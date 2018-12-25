DNC Leader: We Need To Stay In Afghanistan To Spread Feminism

Former DNC boss Howard Dean says American troops should remain in Afghanistan in the name of feminism.

“By withdrawing our troops from Afghanistan you are condemning millions of women to the Stone Age,” Dean tweeted on Friday.

“No education, no choice about who they marry. They will become property when the Taliban takes over. Is that what you really want Ro?”

By withdrawing our troops from Afghanistan you are condemning millions of women to the Stone Age. No education, no choice about who they marry. They will become property when the Taliban takes over. Is that what you really want Ro? https://t.co/7VR9ZJUz8W — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) December 21, 2018

Information Liberation reports: Both Mike Pompeo and former US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert (now UN ambassador) similarly said back in May we need to overthrow the government of Iran to impose feminism:

.@SecPompeo: As seen from the hijab protests, the brutal men of the regime seem to be particularly terrified by Iranian women who are demanding their rights. As human beings with inherent dignity & inalienable rights, the women of #Iran deserve same freedoms the men of Iran have. pic.twitter.com/mqbE8vPwpv — Department of State (@StateDept) May 21, 2018

>The US must invade Iran to impose feminism! pic.twitter.com/ldQUO6vGN1 — Chris Menahan 🔹 (@infolibnews) May 21, 2018

Gone are the days of invading the world to “spread democracy.”

In prog-America, imperialist wars are waged to spread woke progressivism.