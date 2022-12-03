DNC Ordered Twitter To Ban James Woods, According to Twitter Files

The DNC ordered Twitter to ban actor James Woods for being too outspoken against the Hollywood elite and Democratic Party.

According to internal communications leaked on Twitter on Friday night, the DNC asked Twitter in 2020 to silence one of their most vocal critics.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

9. Celebrities and unknowns alike could be removed or reviewed at the behest of a political party: pic.twitter.com/4uzkHnQ65E — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 2, 2022

Redstate.com reports: You can see this note they took down another account but then referred Woods’ account to “Safety” — Twitter Safety — for an evaluation since he was a “high profile” person.

Not only does this show that Twitter was operating under direct requests from the Democrats but it also involved specifically removing information that could be harmful to their candidate Joe Biden, because it concerned his son.

If the government was involved, it could potentially implicate constitutional questions.

It is believed that this is the tweet that might have been in question. It looks like it’s Hunter Biden smoking crack.

Found the October 2020 James Woods tweet that Twitter deleted on behalf of the Biden campaign. pic.twitter.com/vKwweTsZ3L — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 3, 2022

There’s nothing that would appear violative of the terms of service as far as I can tell in that picture. There’s nothing physically visible apart from Hunter smoking. But that would be harmful of course to Joe Biden’s campaign as it would show there was validity to the laptop because of the picture of Hunter Biden. So suppressing it was helping the Biden campaign. This was at a critical point in October, right before the election, with Woods being a big influencer with a very active Twitter account. Many accounts were suspended or locked during that period if they had anything to do with trying to spread the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Looks like they have a smoking gun here and more on the way. Break out the popcorn.