DNC Operative Alexandra Chalupa Behind Trump-Russia Hoax

During the Democrats’ phony impeachment inquiry last week, Republican Congressman Devin Nunes mentioned the name Alexandra Chalupa many times.

Alexandra “Ali” Chalupa is a DNC operative linked to both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: However even the usually well-informed Rep. Nunes seems to have missed one of the biggest bombshells of the Democrat’s 2016 election interference that’s been hiding in plain sight: Chalupa’s admission she was involved in a plot to scan a number of state’s voting systems with Obama’s Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security in what Chalupa says is a a DC unit of the hackivist group “Anonymous.”

The Chalupa confession that the DOJ and DHS were hacking into state’s voting systems without the state’s permission is troubling enough, but the added detail about federal agencies working with an unknown independent hacking group raises serious national and cyber security issues.

Now add in that Ali Chalupa spent a dozen years as a DNC operative. Both her knowledge and public discussion of such an operation create a major scandal and legal problem for the DNC, top Obama administration officials, and Joe Biden.

This shocking Democratic election interference has received almost no media attention. It’s the sort of story the Democrats would love to be able to dismiss as conspirocy theory but they can’t.

That’s because the unauthorized intrusions into a number of state voting systems on Election Day was admitted to in a Facebook post by Alexandra Chalupa and then appears to be corroborated by reporting months later that shows that a number of states seem to have had their voting system scanned by computers at the Department of Homeland Security.

Almost all the reporting about DNC operative Chalupa has either revolved around her admitted collaboration with Ukrainian officials in Washington DC to “get dirt on Trump” and then campaign-chair Paul Manafort in early 2016, a story originally reported by Politico magazine in January, 2017.

Democrats must be very nervous right now hoping that nobody notices that Chalupa, who worked closely with former DNC chairwoman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, spilled the beans on a scandal that could be one that sees Obama administration officials locked up once and for all.

On the day after election, November 9th, 2016 Chalupa wrote a Facebook post that claims the vote was stolen by Trump and Russians. (Of course.)

In the midst of her wacky rant, Chalupa, who worked with the DNC for over a dozen years, makes the claim:

Homeland Security / DOJ teamed up with a group that is part of Anonymous based in Washington, DC called “The Protectors.“

Note: this post by Chalupa is still live as we go to press, but Congressional investigators, Attorney General Barr and concerned citizens may want to screencap or otherwise save Chalupa’s Facebook admission.

The next day, November 10th, 2016, Alexandra Chalupa’s Democratic activist sister Andrea Chalupa repeated the claim that that “hackers” were “protecting” voters from Russia, posting a tweet that said:

My sister led Trump/Russia research at DNC. US hackers protecting voting systems believe Russia hacked vote tallies.

These claims might seem far-fetched, but weeks after the Chalupa sisters said that there have been an operation on election day scanning states voters systems that they blamed on “Russians“ reports begin to service in the media saying that states voting systems had been hacked by Russia.

But were they?

For anyone who has been following the Trump/Russia hoax it will come as no surprise that a few weeks after that, it turned out that the accusations against Russia were false.

Instead, a number of states around the country begin reporting that they noticed that the scanning of their volume systems had not come from Russia but from IP addresses at computers at the department of homeland security…exactly the operation the Chalupa described on November 9￼￼￼￼￼th.

As the Daily Caller reported on February 21st, 2017 in articled titled EXCLUSIVE: Obama’s Feds Tried to Hack Indiana’s Election System While Pence Was Governor:

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials tried to hack Indiana’s state electoral system with at least 14,800 “scans” or hits between Nov. 1, 2016, to Dec. 16, 2016, The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group has learned.

The attacks are the second confirmed IT scanning assault by DHS officials against states that resisted then-President Barack Obama’s attempt to increase federal involvement in state and local election systems by designating them as “critical infrastructure” for national security.

That story was followed on February 22nd, 2017 by an article in ComputerWorlsd titled Indiana joins Idaho in claiming DHS tried to hack their election systemsthat pointed out:

Indiana isn’t alone with such recent DHS hacking claims as Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney said he believes DHS may have attempted to hack its state election website around Nov. 8. It wasn’t a Russian IP address mucking around in the state’s affairs, but an IP address belonging to DHS, he said.

When Idaho “looked at IP addresses that tried to get into our system,” it didn’t find “a single IP address from a foreign country,” but one from “our own Department of Homeland Security.”

That article also mentioned that the state of Georgia noticed DHS IP addresses breaching its computer systems as well.

Georgia also declined “help” from DHS regarding its election system. Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp believes DHS may have been trying to intimidate him with the scans before he publicly opposed election systems being labeled as “critical infrastructure” by the Obama administration.

Then Georgia Secretary of State Brian was so concerned that he filed a formal complaint with the DHS. Kemp is now the Governor of Georgia.

None of these articles mention Alexandra Chalupa or give any indicaition that officials were aware that DNC operative Chalupa—who we now know is connected to the anti-Trump elements in the CIA—had bragged about the DHS and Loretta Lynch’s DOJ working with “hackers” to scan Republican state’s voting systems on Election Day.