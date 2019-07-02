DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison Quietly Deletes Tweet Promoting Antifa Book

In January 2018 Democrat Party Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison tweeted out a picture of himself holding an Antifa handbook.

In the post, Ellison posted a picture of himself holding a copy of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.”

“At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump,” Ellisson tweeted.

Ellison posing with a copy of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.”

Antifa has been accused of assaulting US conservatives for over a year now.

On Saturday night Quillette journalist Andy Ngo was hospitalized with suspected brain bleed following a violent assault by Antifa thugs during a protest in Portland.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Since Saturday Deputy Chair Keith Ellison quietly deleted his tweet praising the terrorist group Anfifa.