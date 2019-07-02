DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison Quietly Deletes Tweet Promoting Antifa Book

DNC

July 2, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1

DNC Deputy Chair Keith Ellison deletes tweet in support of Antifa following Portland attacks

In January 2018 Democrat Party Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison tweeted out a picture of himself holding an Antifa handbook.

In the post, Ellison posted a picture of himself holding a copy of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.”

At @MoonPalaceBooks and I just found the book that strike fear in the heart of @realDonaldTrump,” Ellisson tweeted.

Ellison posing with a copy of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.”

Antifa has been accused of assaulting US conservatives for over a year now.

On Saturday night Quillette journalist Andy Ngo was hospitalized with suspected brain bleed following a violent assault by Antifa thugs during a protest in Portland.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Since Saturday Deputy Chair Keith Ellison quietly deleted his tweet praising the terrorist group Anfifa.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)