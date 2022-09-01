DNC Chair Defends Biden After President Called Trump Supporters “Semi Fascist”

The Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison has defended President Joe Biden’s ‘semi-fascist’ smear against half the country.

Biden’s remarks came during a Democratic donore meeting last week where he commented on what he called the “extreme MAGA philosophy.”

He called MAGA republicans ‘semi-fascists’ and a ‘threat to democracy.’

But thats ok according to the DNC chair. He told CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday that Biden was “calling it what it is” in reference to the ‘Make American Great Again’ agenda.

Harrison said “Well, the one thing that President Joe Biden has been is always been consistent” adding that “he has always been somebody who does what my grandfather used to do, which is speak it plain, say it plain to the American people.”

Summit News reports: Over at NBC News, Peter Alexander pointed out that Biden ran on a promise of uniting the country, but now he’s essentially calling those who disagree with him Hitler.

“This wasn’t a teleprompter speech. This is what he’s been thinking. He said it out loud. This was done not on camera…this also becomes problematic because, you know, this is the guy who wanted to be a unifier,” Alexander noted:

When Biden was again asked to explain what he means by the term “semi-fascism” this past weekend, he smirked back at a reporter and said “You know what I mean.”

“What do you mean by semi-fascism, sir?”



BIDEN, smirking: “You know what I mean.” pic.twitter.com/hMJk2GGVov — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2022

New Hampshire Republican Governor Chris Sununu described Biden’s comments as “Horribly insulting.”

“The fact that the president would go out and insult half of America — because effectively half of America votes Republican and half of America ultimately votes Democrat, it swings a little bit one way or the other. But to effectively call half of America semi-fascist because he’s trying to stir up controversy, he’s trying to stir up this anti-Republican sentiment right before the election, it’s horribly inappropriate and insulting and people should be insulted and he should apologize,” Sununu said during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union.