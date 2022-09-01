DNC Chair Defends Biden After President Called Trump Supporters “Semi Fascist”

The Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison has defended President Joe Biden’s ‘semi-fascist’ smear against half the country.
Biden’s remarks came during a Democratic donore meeting last week where he commented on what he called the “extreme MAGA philosophy.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
He called MAGA republicans ‘semi-fascists’ and a ‘threat to democracy.’
Latest Videos
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
WEF Hires Millions of ‘Info Warriors’ To Delete the Internet of Alternative Views
WEF Declares 'We Just Don’t Need The Vast Majority of You'
REVEALED: Biden’s IRS In Training To Carry Out Armed Raids on Suburban Homes
Anne Heche Was About To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before She Died
Operation Mockingbird: MSM Caught Reading EXACT Same Script About FBI’s Trump Raid
But thats ok according to the DNC chair. He told CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday that Biden was “calling it what it is” in reference to the ‘Make American Great Again’ agenda.
Harrison said “Well, the one thing that President Joe Biden has been is always been consistent” adding that “he has always been somebody who does what my grandfather used to do, which is speak it plain, say it plain to the American people.”
Summit News reports: Over at NBC News, Peter Alexander pointed out that Biden ran on a promise of uniting the country, but now he’s essentially calling those who disagree with him Hitler.
“This wasn’t a teleprompter speech. This is what he’s been thinking. He said it out loud. This was done not on camera…this also becomes problematic because, you know, this is the guy who wanted to be a unifier,” Alexander noted:
When Biden was again asked to explain what he means by the term “semi-fascism” this past weekend, he smirked back at a reporter and said “You know what I mean.”
New Hampshire Republican Governor Chris Sununu described Biden’s comments as “Horribly insulting.”
“The fact that the president would go out and insult half of America — because effectively half of America votes Republican and half of America ultimately votes Democrat, it swings a little bit one way or the other. But to effectively call half of America semi-fascist because he’s trying to stir up controversy, he’s trying to stir up this anti-Republican sentiment right before the election, it’s horribly inappropriate and insulting and people should be insulted and he should apologize,” Sununu said during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- California School District Curriculum Claims There Are Eight Genders - September 1, 2022
- DNC Chair Defends Biden After President Called Trump Supporters “Semi Fascist” - September 1, 2022
- Biden Planning A $1.1 Billion Arms Sale To Taiwan - September 1, 2022