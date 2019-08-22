DNC Chair Begins Fundraising in Mexico

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez will hold three fundraisers for American expatriates in Mexico next month, as Democrats struggle raising cash for the party.

Perez will travel south of the U.S. border on Sept. 28, according to Bloomberg.

One event is a happy hour that will cost $25 to attend. Perez will also host a dinner where tickets can cost up to $15,000, the report reveals:

The registration form on the DNC website require that attendees be U.S. citizens or permanent residents and enter passport or green card numbers.

It is illegal for foreigners to contribute to American political campaigns.

DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa confirmed that Perez will be holding the events.

Breitbart.com reports: With approximately 1.5 million American citizens residing in Mexico, per State Department figures, the trio of events could prove lucrative at a time when the DNC is being significantly outraised by the Republican National Committee (RNC). For the month of June, Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show the RNC raised $20.8 million, spent $14.3 million and had $43.5 million in cash on hand, while its Democrat counterpart only took in $8.5 million, spent $7.5 million and had $9.3 million in cash in the bank. However, the DNC also had $5.7 million in debt.

Perez has previously courted the support of Democrats living abroad, having delivered a speech in London in April 2018.