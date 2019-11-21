DNA Test Confirms Hunter Biden as Father of Arkansas Baby While He Slept with Dead Brother’s Widow

A DNA test has confirmed Hunter Biden as the father of a baby born out of wedlock in Arkansas at a time when he was also sleeping with the widow of his dead brother.

According to a motion filed in Independence County on behalf of the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, DNA testing has established, “with scientific certainty,” that Hunter Biden is the baby’s father.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Wednesday:

Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden, “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” the filing states. … Hunter Biden, who initially denied having sexual relations with Roberts, eventually agreed to take a DNA test, according to documents filed by Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster.

Breitbart.com reports: In an October interview with Hunter Biden in October, ABC News’s Amy Robach did not ask the former vice president’s son about allegations that he fathered a child outside of marriage.

In May, Lunden Alexis Roberts sued Hunter Biden, filing a petition against him for paternity and child support.

“Roberts is asking the court to establish that Hunter Biden, 49, is the baby’s biological father, award her child support and require him to provide health insurance for the infant; out-of-pocket health care expenses would be evenly divided, according to the filing. The mother is also seeking fees, costs and ‘all other just and proper relief,’” the Democrat-Gazette reported in June.

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has not responded to requests for comment from the Democrat-Gazette.

In May, Hunter Biden married South African-born Melissa Cohen. TMZ reported, “The couple was married by an L.A. minister who runs an instant marriage company, which makes us think Uncle Joe and the rest of the fam were not there.”

Hunter Biden previously dated Hallie Biden, the widow of his older brother Beau Biden. The New York Post’s Page Six reported that their relationship ran from April 2017 to April 2019; this would mean the purported date of conception for Roberts’ baby occurred during Hunter’s romance with Hallie.